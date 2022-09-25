Drag Bingo event at Katy Church stirs up controversy

KATY – A Drag Bingo night at a Katy Church stirred up controversy on Saturday evening.

The event, meant to raise money for the church’s clothing boutique for trans-youth, sparked heated demonstrations.

KPRC 2′s cameras were rolling as demonstrators clashed outside the First Christian Church on Morton Ranch Road.

A number of groups were there supporting the LGBTQ+ community and other groups against the event said they wanted to make sure their voices were heard.

“We are out here to push back on things that society knows is wrong. They are having an event, welcoming children to drag queen bingo hour. This is unacceptable,” Founder of Urban Conservatives of America Jonathan McCullough said.

“So, me and the other groups on this side, we’re here to just defend those people, the LGBTQ people. They are minorities they need us to stand up for them, those of us not in the community. We show up to prove that they have support,” another man said.

Despite the crowds, Bingo night went on as scheduled. Two events were held with the special emcee calling on the numbers of the balls pulled.

The church’s Reverend says she hopes the extra attention will help their mission.

“This is a big event for us, for our Transparent Closet, which is for all people, teens, and adults exploring and transitioning. All of that attention through that has helped people find us,” Rev. Heather Patriacca Tolleson said.

The church says the event was positive and they raised several thousand dollars for the cause.