Man who barricaded himself inside home found dead inside NW Harris Co. home after lengthy SWAT standoff, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A SWAT standoff came to an end early Saturday after a suspect who barricaded inside a northwest Harris County home following a shooting was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, officials were called to the scene around 6:23 p.m. in the 9700 block of Phil Halstead Drive.

Gonzalez said a 28-year-old man, who deputies said is the suspect, reportedly began assaulting his wife.

Family members began to intervene, including the wife’s stepfather. That was when deputies said the suspect shot his wife’s stepfather. He also fired at his wife, but was grazed by a bullet.

The stepfather later died at the scene.

The suspect then ran back into the home and barricaded himself, according to deputies. That was when SWAT officers were called in to assist in what would become an hourslong standoff.

By around 3 a.m., SWAT officers found the suspect dead inside a bathroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the suspect, who was in his late 20s, appeared to be out on bond for a previous domestic violence case where he allegedly threatened his wife.