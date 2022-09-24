LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about

MERTHYR TYDFIL, WALES - NOVEMBER 07: Two women wear face masks as they walk through the town centre on November 07, 2020 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The number of coronavirus patients in hospital in Wales is at the highest rate yet recorded. Covid-19 currently accounts for 24% of all patients in hospital, an increase from 18% at the end of May. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas.

Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers

1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for gathering and providing resources for Houston’s senior citizens.

They offer:

· Benefits counseling

· Caregiver support

· Health promotions programs: including but not limited to dental, vision, hearing, and prescriptions.

· Information referral and help

· Intervention services: programs for positive aging

· Nutrition programs: Congregate meals at community and senior centers. Hot meals are offered weekly, and delivery and transportation are available.

Address: 8000 N Stadium Dr, Houston, TX 77054

Phone: 832-393-4301

Email: aging@houstontx.gov

2. The Living Legacy Center: Their mission is to facilitate the ability of seniors, veterans and the special needs populations to locate educational, financial, and legal resources. They offer:

· Housing and hospice options, from assisted living facilities to independent living locations.

· Outings and activities through the Tomball Community center

· Secure Your Legacy medicare and funeral pre-planning

· Meals on Wheels for Northwest Houston and Montgomery County

· Transportation for Harris and Montgomery Counties

· Various support groups

o ‍Silverado Senior Living Cypresswood located at Cypresswood Dr. Houston, TX 77070 focuses on Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease. They meet on the third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. Contact Melissa Cruz at 281-955-080010225.

o Cypress Methodist Church meets the fourth Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. except November and December when it is held on the third week. Located at Cypress N. Houston, Cypress, TX 77429, RM W201 (Wesley Building). Call Lee Icenhower at 281-469-073013403 for more information

o The Foundry Church Caregiver Connection group provides support for caregivers. They meet on the first Monday of every month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Parlor at the Jones Road Foundry Campus located at 8350 Jones Rd, Houston, Texas 77065

Phone: (832) 316-1505

3. Wesley Community Center: “Seniors enjoy recreation, field trips, daily hot meals (breakfast and lunch), social events, art classes, physical fitness, special education/health seminars, and general fellowship. Wesley promotes financial, physical, and emotional health in their clients and allows them to maintain independence.”

A Senior Life Program Manager is available to help seniors find and benefit from resources. They provide transportation to participants located within five minutes of Wesley. Food assistance is also available for clients in need.

Interested seniors must be at least 60 years of age, complete an application upon enrollment and all clients must renew applications in October.

Address: 1410 Lee St, Houston, TX 77009

Phone: (713) 223-8131

4. Aging and Disability Resource Center of Harris County: a convenient and reliable resource used to locate private and public services for older adults and individuals with disabilities. Their website offers resources such as caregiving, long-term care, housing, mental health, special programs and services, Medicare, as well as other informational links and directories.

Address: 4802 Lockwood Drive Houston, Texas 77026

Phone: 1-855-937-2372

5. Texas Department of Health and Human Services: “provides a range of services for older Texans to help ensure their well-being, dignity, and choices. Programs also are in place to support family caregivers.” They have search tools to find local aging agencies and provide further information on Medicaid, Medicare, social security, supplemental security income, and Texas’ SNAP benefits program. They also have Adult Foster Care services.

