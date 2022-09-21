Voter poll: What is the most important issue for Houston residents?

The skyline of downtown Houston is seen from the air on Dec. 24, 2020.

HOUSTON – The Nov. 8 Midterm Election is on the horizon and it’s time to register to vote if you haven’t already, but what’s at stake?

There is no presidential election this year, but eligible Texans can cast their ballots for state leaders and their district-based representatives.

As the Texas Tribune noted in its reporting the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner — who all serve four-year terms — are up for election. Members of the state’s Railroad Commission, which regulates oil and gas, and various state courts are up for election to six-year terms.

All U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election after the redrawing of political districts last year based on the 2020 census. U.S. and state representatives are elected to two-year terms while state senators and State Board of Education members draw lots to serve two- or four-year terms after the first post-redistricting election.

Some Texas communities will also hold elections for city, county and school board offices and local bonds or propositions. Use this lookup tool to find out what you’re eligible to vote on based on your address.

