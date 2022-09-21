Magic, music and Dickens: Alley Theatre offering new adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’ this year

Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit in promotional image for Alley Theatre production of "A Christmas Carol"

HOUSTON – Alley Theatre will offer a brand-new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” during the coming holiday season.

The new adaptation by Artistic Director Rob Melrose “captures Dickens’ witty wording and evocative style to surprise audiences with new scenes of the familiar story they might not know,” a release reads.

“In this new adaptation, my desire was first and foremost to capture the beauty, the humor, and the rich details of Dickens’ writing,” Melrose said in a statement.

“For decades, Alley Theatre’s A Christmas Carol has been a holiday tradition for so many Houston families,” Managing Director Dean Gladden said. “We are thrilled to share our spectacular all-new production, something that the creative team has been working on for the past three years.”

Resident Acting Company member David Rainey will return in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for the fifth time at the Alley.

Performances of “A Christmas Carol” begin Friday, Nov. 18 and run through Friday, Dec. 30 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Shows will be held Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to “A Christmas Carol” are now on sale and start at $26. Discounted tickets are available for military and seniors, and any student, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for $16 for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online at alleytheatre.org or by phone at (713) 220-5700.

From Dec. 15 through Dec. 30, a paid digital version of “A Christmas Carol” filmed live at the Alley, will be available for viewing. Digital tickets are $25 and can be purchased at alleytheatre.org. Limited digital tickets will be available for purchase.

The cast of “A Christmas Carol” includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Shawn Hamilton as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, Melissa Pritchett as Mrs. Cratchit, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, Christopher Salazar as Fred, and Todd Waite as Mr. Fezziwig.

Rounding out the adult cast are Christine Friale as Mrs. Fezziwig, Derrick J. Brent II as Young Adult Scrooge, Luis Quintero as The Ghost of Christmas Future, and ensemble members John Ryan Del Bosque, Brittany Halen, Michelle Elaine, Alric Davis, Jeremy Gee, Brandon Hearnsberger, Adam Gibbs (Amerikin), Amanda Martinez, and swings Brock Hatton and Donna Bella Litton.

The creative team of “A Christmas Carol” includes Choreographer Christopher Windom, Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Raquel Barreto, Lighting Designer Cat Tate Starmer, Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers, Illusion Designer Jim Steinmeyer, Puppet Designer Afsaneh Aayani, Music Director John L. Cornelius II, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Dialect Coach Jim Johnson, Stage Manager Rebecca R.D. Hamlin, and Assistant Stage Manager Emily Bohannan