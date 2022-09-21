Forward Party holding kickoff event Saturday in Houston

The Forward Party will hold a kickoff event Saturday at the Bayou City Event Center in Houston.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, former members of Congress David Jolly and Chris Bell, and former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman are expected to speak at the event.

Yang established the Forward Party in 2021 “to fight for the American people with practical, common-sense solutions, alongside leaders of the independent voting movement such as Jackie Salit,” a press release reads. “While other political parties look to divide America into different camps, the Forward Party aims to bring them together.”

Party leaders are hosting a series of events in two dozen cities this fall to roll out the party’s platform.

For more details about the kickoff event in Houston, visit forwardparty.com.