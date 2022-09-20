PHOTOS: Waterfront luxury at this Friendswood home on the market for $1.5M

A view of the property at 2103 Pine Drive in Friendswood.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – A two-story waterfront home is on the market in Friendswood for $1,500,000.

The house has four bedrooms, three and one-half full bathrooms, and takes up 4,399 square feet of an almost two-acre lot located at 2103 Pine Drive.

Should you sit down to relax on the extensive decking you’d find yourself upon a covered porch, peering out over a 38-foot pool, where just beyond lies a natural body of water, the Clear Creek. Bridging the lot to the creek is a boat dock just waiting for the right adventurer.

With a floorplan that lends itself to an abundance of natural lighting, the interior of the home also offers walk-in closets, en suite bathrooms and a luxury bath and closet in the first-floor primary suite. Upstairs, a bonus room is available that can be either a bedroom or an office space, as well as a recreation room.

The kitchen offers an abundance of space with its open floor plan that incorporates a walk-in pantry, an appliance cubby, a scullery and designer fixtures as the cherry on top.

See the full listing to get to know this traditional two-story home. The Stephanie Bateman Group said the property did flood during Hurricane Harvey, but the property has been redesigned since.

A view of the property at 2103 Pine Drive in Friendswood. (Stephanie Bateman Group)

Take the virtual tour: