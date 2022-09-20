Man pleads guilty to stalking, releasing sexually-explicit photos of woman who refused to move with him, DOJ says

HOUSTON – A 47-year-old Colorado man has admitted to threatening a Houston woman and releasing sexually-explicit images of her because she refused to move with him across the country, the US Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Moses Cano pleaded guilty to one count of stalking.

According to prosecutors, Cano and the victim dated for a brief amount of time. At the end of that relationship, Cano asked the woman to move to Colorado with him. The victim declined. In retaliation, he then sent sexually-explicit images of the woman to several of her friends, and her place of employment..

As part of his plea, he admitted he took over her Facebook account and used it to send the images and other messages to her contacts. He also posted a sexually-explicit video of the victim to a well-known adult pornography site.

In distress, the victim contacted authorities.

Cano faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine.

Sentencing has been set for Nov. 30. He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office.