Houston area to receive $3.6M to help reduce rape kit backlog

A sexual assault evidence collection kit is checked in by a forensic analyst for testing in the biology lab at the Houston Forensic Science Center Thursday, April 2, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

HOUSTON – Two entities in the Houston area were awarded grants totaling $3,644,658 to help reduce the national DNA kit backlog, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Tuesday.

The funding will come through the Department of Justice as part of the Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction Program.

The Houston Forensic Science Center will receive $2,472,393 and the Harris County Clerk’s Office will receive $1,172,265, according to the release.

“As long as rape kits sit untested, authorities are failing the victims and communities we’ve sworn to protect,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I am proud to have authored three laws to help drive down our national backlog, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to ensure survivors receive the closure they deserve and that justice is served.”