Extra security to be on hand at Caney Creek HS homecoming dance after student makes shooting threat, Conroe ISD officials say

CONROE, Texas – Officials and administrators with the Conroe Independent School District took swift action after learning that one of their students made a threat about committing a shooting at this upcoming weekend’s Caney Creek High School homecoming dance, officials said.

Due to the threat, extra security will be on hand and the student who made the threat will not be allowed near the grounds.

The district sent out a letter to parents and guardians on Monday about the incident.

The notification read:

“After school today, campus administration received a report about a threatening statement made by a student on social media regarding a shooting at the homecoming dance on Saturday. Campus administration along with CISD Police visited the student’s home tonight as part of the threat assessment process. The student will not be on campus for at least the rest of this week along with not being at the dance this weekend. This matter is being addressed in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and the laws of the State of Texas.

“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. Every reported threat is taken seriously, and we conduct a full investigation each time. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional officers on campus tomorrow and on site for the homecoming dance.

“Students and parents may report any suspected threats to campus administration. Reports can also be made through CISD’s KidChat hotline at 1-888-KidChat (543-2428) 24-hours a day or our Anonymous Alerts app. To learn more, please visit our Safety Information webpage.”