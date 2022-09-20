College fair to be held Sunday at George R. Brown Convention Center

On Sunday, NACAC will host a college fair at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. More than 350 institutions will attend the college fair.

HOUSTON – College admissions counseling professionals will gather in Houston this week for the National Association for College Admission Counseling annual conference, which will run Thursday through Saturday.

More than 6,000 in-person and 1,500 virtual college admission counseling professionals from around the world are expected to attend the three-day meeting, NACAC said in a release.

The conference will feature over 150 education sessions on topical college admission and higher education issues, college tours, preconference workshops and seminars, and an exhibit hall with over 200 vendors.

On Sunday, NACAC will host a college fair at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. More than 350 institutions will attend the college fair.

At the event, attendees can meet with admission representatives from a wide range of two- and four-year domestic and international colleges and universities, as well as the U.S. Armed Forces. They can also attend a workshop covering admission topics such as financial aid and applications essays and ask local college counselors questions.

For more information about the college fair, visit nacacnet.org.