Boeing partners with UH Clear Lake to hire students

CLEAR LAKE, Texas – The University of Houston-Clear Lake is one of only four universities in the country selected by aircraft manufacturer Boeing to participate in design and engineering projects. The university and multinational company signed a contract enabling Boeing to offer engineering students entry-level employment experience and internships that support multiple projects.

Boeing’s Houston site is focused on executing contracts supporting the International Space Station, CST-100 Starliner Commercial Crew Program and the Space Launch System. Additional programs supported by Houston-based engineering teams include the C-17 and other aircraft and space systems. To qualify for the employment program, students must meet basic engineering requirements for entry-level work.

“Our students are being offered highly technical work experiences prior to graduation that are seldom seen in academia. It’s a win-win for Boeing, for UHCL, and for our students,” said College of Science and Engineering Dean Miguel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the agreement also encompassed five other projects that were similarly significant and impactful.

“These are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for our students,” he said. “We believe there will be more to come, as our partnership matures. These experiences will open doors for our students when they graduate, both at Boeing and elsewhere.”

The teaming agreement will deepen Boeing’s ties with UHCL and will provide additional opportunities for engineering students over the course of the contract agreement, which runs through 2024.