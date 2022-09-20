‘America’s stealthy powerhouse’: Houston recognized as one of America’s best cities in 2022

HOUSTON – If, as a Houstonian, you’ve ever claimed to reside in one of the best cities in America, you can now say that is a fact. According to the 2022 Best Cities Report, Houston is one of the best places to live work, invest and visit.

Each year, Resonance Consultancy, a global group of advisors in industries such as tourism, real estate, and economic development, rank the world’s top urban destinations using a combination of evaluations from locals and visitors, as well as statistics related to performance.

To even be considered, these cities must have more than 500,000 residents. Researchers at Resonance Consultancy then take the culmination of their data and rank the city in comparison to others.

In the 2022 report, Houston has been ranked number 11 among 100 cities named, a six-spot increase from its number 17 spot in the 2021 report. The city was also named “America’s stealthy powerhouse on the rise.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner attributes this victory to the many things the city has available to its residents.

“Houston is a diverse and vibrant metro where individuals can start a family, grow their business, attend world-class institutions and universities, or be immersed in the 145 languages that are spoken by our residents,” Turner said.

America’s Best Cities ranked Houston number four in economic strength, which is likely due to having the fourth largest concentration of Fortune 500 companies in the nation.

Houston placed number four for restaurants, number seven for culture, and number eight for foreign-born population as a result of its boom in post-pandemic restaurant openings and diversity among its residents.

For education level of residents both new and old, Houston rose five spots in the 2022 report, securing a spot among the Top 50 cities.

“The quality of life we have in Houston is second to none and the data we receive from placements such as America’s Best Cities further reaffirm the strength and resiliency that has come to define this great city of ours,” Turner said.

In short, everything can be done in Houston, especially if the Houston First Corporation has anything to do with it. The HFC is “a local government corporation and the official destination marketing organization” for Houston, America’s fourth largest city. They operate some of Houston’s most notable art, entertainment and event venues, as well as promote the city’s culture.

The HFC works to secure Houston as a leading destination, nationally and globally, through the city’s “diverse culinary scene, world-renowned performing arts, medical and space innovation, and elite filming locations.” Based off the Best Cities report, Houston First Corporation President and CEO Michael Heckman feels the corporation’s work seems to have paid off.

“Over the past 12 months, Houston has been catapulted onto the global stage, leading to a wave of curiosity, interest, and desire to explore from both locals and visitors alike,” Heckman said. “The city’s rich tapestry of culture also creates a welcoming environment, one where visitors can be themselves and feel like a local. We are pleased this latest report reflects the unique qualities that make Houston such an appealing destination.”

Houston is not the only place visitation numbers have risen. The number of travelers making their way to cities such as Boston, New York, L.A., Houston and Miami has seen a 20% increase in March 2022 compared to March 2019 according to mobile phone data tracked by Placer.ai.

Still, congratulations to Houstonians everywhere! You’re living in the 11th Best City in the world, but we won’t tell anyone if you still say it’s number one.