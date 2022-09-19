Suspected drunken driver facing charges after pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A suspected drunken driver is facing charges after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of Reed Road.

Police said a naked man was attempting to cross the street, not in the crosswalk, when he was struck by a black Buick Lacrosse. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Buick, a 42-year-old man, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested in the crash, police said. He is facing charges of driving while intoxicated.

The suspect’s mug shot photo has not been released at this time.