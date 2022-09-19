Stronger Houston: Prison entrepreneurship program expands with new space in Houston

HOUSTON – The Prison Entrepreneurship Program (PEP) was created in 2004 to prepare soon-to-be-released inmates for life on the outside.

Using courses in character, life skills, and business development, PEP matches convicted felons with top executives, entrepreneurs and MBA students who serve as coaches and mentors.

The organization says its entrepreneurship boot camp and re-entry programs have proven to prevent recidivism by maximizing self-sufficiency and offering a new lease on life.

In September, the organization moved into its new space in East Downtown at the East End Maker Hub.

The new PEP Collider will be an incubator and accelerator for returning citizens.

The collaborative workspace will allow PEP graduates to continue to build their businesses while working with volunteer executives.

There will be a grand opening celebration on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 6501 Navigation Boulevard, Suite H7.

To learn more about the program, volunteer or donate visit PEP.org