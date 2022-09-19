‘Played the game and lost’: Judge sentences Houston rapper ‘Da Breadman’ to more than 23 years for drug trafficking, DOJ says

HOUSTON – A 43-year-old Houston rapper has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced.

Jermaine West, aka “Da Breadman,” pleaded guilty April 6 to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area.

On Monday, a U.S. district judge ordered West to serve 280 months in federal prison, to be immediately followed by six years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard additional arguments that West had engaged in gang activity beyond his drug trafficking. In handing down the sentence, the judge remarked that West “destroyed people’s lives.” The court further noted that “for 20 years [West] played a dangerous game” and that he had “played the game and lost.”

West was part of the “Hood Kat Music Group” rap studio based in the southeast side of H-Town

The investigation began in 2019 when law enforcement learned West was trafficking narcotics. The information regarding drug trafficking, as well as West’s known position as an influential gang member, triggered the multi-agency investigation.

West has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Houston Police Department.