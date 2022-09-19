Pedestrian walking across Highway 6 fatally struck by vehicle, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian crossing Highway 6 was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported at 10:05 p.m. at 8999 Highway 6 Cross street of Huffmeister Road.

Deputies said the man, in his 20s, was crossing the highway in the northbound lanes when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle reportedly told investigators that they did not see the man until the last second and didn’t have time to stop.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance with CPR in progress but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The man’s identity has not been released. It is unknown if charges will be filed.