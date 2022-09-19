20-year-old killed over necklace worth more than $7K; Family speaks out

HOUSTON – The parents of Jordan Capuchino, 20, are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying the people responsible for their son’s death.

Jordan was shot and killed early Saturday morning after investigators with the Houston Police Department said he and his friends were robbed by a group of men.

“He was my world. He was my world,” said his mother Laura Capuchino.

Jordan was the youngest of six children and was described as a good man with a big heart.

“Jordan was loving, caring. He was a young man and would help anybody,” said Joel Capuchino.

Detective told KPRC that Jordan and his friends were in a nightclub parking lot when they were approached by a group of men inside a pickup truck, then held at gunpoint.

Court records said the suspects were after a $7,000 gold necklace worn by one of Jordan’s friends.

According to police, Jordan and his friends followed the men responsible in their own vehicle and eventually found themselves face to face with the suspects.

The men then opened fire on Jordan’s pickup near the intersection of Maybank Drive and Silber Road.

Jordan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Police have since arrested Daniel Medrano, 20, in connection to the case.

He was charged with capital murder.

The Capuchinos told KPRC they won’t stop fighting until everyone involved or connected to their son’s murder is behind bars.

“We will find who did this. I said, ‘Lord, you have the last say! So on a lot of things, you take the wheel and bring everybody who is responsible to justice,’” said Laura Capuchino.

If you have any information on this case or the people responsible you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 713-222- TIPS.