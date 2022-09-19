Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies search for clues after 29-year-old man found shot multiple times inside crashed vehicle in south Harris Co.

Investigators say that this 2001 Crown Victoria marron in color was seen during the shooting. The vehicle has distinct rims , and the the front left rim is missing.

HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding out who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in June.

On Wednesday, June 23, deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive in the Heritage Park Subdivision.

When deputies arrived, they found Joseph Michael Spells shot multiple times inside a white SUV Ford Explorer that had crashed into a residence.

29-year-old Joseph Michael Spells (Harris County Sherriff's Office)

Spells was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said they searched the scene and found several shell casings in the roadway.

Witnesses told investigators that a maroon 2001 Crown Victoria was seen during the shooting. The vehicle was further described as having distinct rims, the front rim missing, and a white-colored, circular-shaped sticker on the back windshield.

Investigators say the Crown Victoria was seen pulling into the neighborhood driveway and then pulling back out slowly in front of the victim’s residence before a man exited the vehicle and shot Spells.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.