Conviction of Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ podcast case is overturned, judge orders him released

BALTIMORE – A judge on Monday vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, years after the hit podcast “Serial” chronicled his case and cast doubt on his role in the slaying of former girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

City Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn said prosecutors made a compelling argument that Syed’s convicted was flawed.

Trial prosecutors did not properly turn over evidence to the defense that could have helped them show someone else killed Lee, Phinn said. And new evidence uncovered since the trial would have added “substantial and significant probability that the result would have been different.”

Phinn vacated murder, kidnapping, robbery and false imprisonment against Syed. The judge ordered him released without bail.

