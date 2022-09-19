American Association of Zoo Veterinarians holding annual conference in Houston

The 54th annual American Association of Zoo Veterinarians Conference is being held in Houston. The conference brings together zoo and wildlife professionals to discuss and present new information.

The American Association of Zoo Veterinarians “is the professional association for individuals and institutions who apply the principles of comparative veterinary medicine to zoo and wildlife species,” the organization’s website reads. “With over 1000 members, we work in clinical zoo medical practices, diagnostic laboratories, reproductive and pathological laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and a wide range of governmental health and wildlife management agencies throughout the world.”

