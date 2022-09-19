2 men shot in chest during double shooting in SW Houston, HPD says

Officers with the Houston Police Department say two men have been taken to the hospital following a double shooting on the city’s southwest side.

According to HPD, the men were found with gunshot wounds in the 16200 block of South Post Oak at around 8:17 p.m. on Sunday evening although investigators believe the shooting took place somewhere else.

Investigators say a witness began performing CPR on one of the victims before both men were transported to the hospital.

Medics say they are in critical condition.

HPD officers say it appears the two were injured, driving a black truck before they came to a stop at an intersection before getting help.

