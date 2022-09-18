2 men nearly drown near Pleasure Pier, Galveston Beach Patrol says

Officials say two men were rescued Saturday afternoon after they both nearly drowned at a Galveston beach.

According to the Galveston Beach Patrol, authorities received a call at around 6 p.m about a possible swimmer in distress in the water.

When a crew arrived on the scene, a lifeguard reportedly began to swim out into the water, about 100 yards away and found the first victim submerged underwater about an inch or two.

The other victim was also reportedly rescued by a lifeguard.

Medics gave CPR to one victim, however, both of the men, who are said to be cousins from North Carolina, were still taken to the hospital.

“There was a rip current in the area and signs warning of the danger but no stationed lifeguard in the area. The public is reminded to swim near a lifeguard and observe posted flags and signs. Today lifeguards flew a yellow flag, signifying moderate surf conditions,” Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.