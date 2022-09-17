Flight operations at Hobby Airport ‘scaled down’ due to power issues at air control tower, airport officials say

HOUSTON – Delays are expected at Hobby Airport after officials say crews are working on restoring power at the airport’s control tower after a reported issue with its generator.

In a tweet from Hobby, flight operations have said to be “scaled down.”

Traffic at the airport is being handled by approach control crew.

ATTENTION: Fight operations have been scaled down as our @FAANews partners work to restore power to HOU’s control tower as soon as possible. Flight delays are expected. Please check your flight status before coming to the airport. pic.twitter.com/h1OyoO53Gd — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) September 17, 2022

Travelers are expected to check their flight status before coming to the airport.

It is unknown at this time when power will be restored and when operations will return to normal.