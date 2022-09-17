92º

Flight operations at Hobby Airport ‘scaled down’ due to power issues at air control tower, airport officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – Delays are expected at Hobby Airport after officials say crews are working on restoring power at the airport’s control tower after a reported issue with its generator.

In a tweet from Hobby, flight operations have said to be “scaled down.”

Traffic at the airport is being handled by approach control crew.

Travelers are expected to check their flight status before coming to the airport.

It is unknown at this time when power will be restored and when operations will return to normal.

