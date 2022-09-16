Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for suspect in connection with drive-by shooting that left man dead

Police are searching for 2012-2014 Nissan Maxima in connection with a shooting that left one man dead

HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking information about a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead next to his vehicle.

Police said it happened on July 12 in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane.

At around 8 a.m., surveillance video obtained by police showed the victim standing beside his vehicle parked on the driveway.

At some point, police said the suspect, driving a gray-colored sedan pulled out a gun approached the victim, then shot him.

The victim suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

The suspect got away in a 2012-2014 Nissan Maxima with dark tinted windows.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $10,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.