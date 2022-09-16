No serious injuries after ‘multiple physical altercations’ reported at Hightower High School, FBISD says

FORT BEND COUNTY – Hightower High School was placed on “hold” after officials with the Fort Bend Independent School District said multiple physical altercations happened on campus Friday afternoon.

Officials said students and staff were held inside their rooms and designated areas until dismissal. The scheduled pep rally was also canceled.

Update #2 – Hightower High School is currently releasing students to parents if you wish to pick your child up from the school. No serious injuries have been reported. All parties responsible have been identified and face serious disciplinary action. (1/2) — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) September 16, 2022

The hold came hours after a student was arrested after bringing an airsoft gun to one of its high school campuses. It’s not clear if the incidents are related.

Hightower High School administrators said they received a report that a student was in possession of a weapon. Campus police then located the student, confiscated the gun and detained the teen.

The district says criminal charges against the student are pending.

No one was seriously injured in either of the altercations, according to the district.