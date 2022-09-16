85º

No serious injuries after ‘multiple physical altercations’ reported at Hightower High School, FBISD says

FORT BEND COUNTY – Hightower High School was placed on “hold” after officials with the Fort Bend Independent School District said multiple physical altercations happened on campus Friday afternoon.

Officials said students and staff were held inside their rooms and designated areas until dismissal. The scheduled pep rally was also canceled.

The hold came hours after a student was arrested after bringing an airsoft gun to one of its high school campuses. It’s not clear if the incidents are related.

Hightower High School administrators said they received a report that a student was in possession of a weapon. Campus police then located the student, confiscated the gun and detained the teen.

The district says criminal charges against the student are pending.

No one was seriously injured in either of the altercations, according to the district.

