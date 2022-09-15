87º

Klein Forest High School student charged after making alleged bomb threat that evacuated campus, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

KLEIN, Texas – Klein Forest High School was evacuated Thursday following a false bomb threat made by a student, district officials with Klein ISD said.

In a tweet, the district said the student made a threat to the school, which required the campus to be evacuated. That student is now in police custody and facing a felony charge of terroristic threat, according to Klein ISD Police.

“It’s not funny. It’s not a joke. You will be charged with a felony,” M. Runnels, Klein ISD Police Chief said. “Especially if you do it here at Klein ISD, don’t do it. We take these threats seriously.”

The district said all students and staff are safe. Visitors have been asked not to come to the campus at this time.

According to the district, Klein ISD Police Department and other police agencies are on campus conducting an investigation.

The district said in a statement that classes have been canceled for the day. Students will return Friday morning at the regular time to pick up their items from their third-period classes.

Additional police presence will remain on campus for the rest of the week.

Klein ISD Police did not identify the student in custody.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Here's what we know

