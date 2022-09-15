Adoption fees waived, pets delivered to your door: Fort Bend County goes above and beyond to connect pets with loving families

Adopters can come by the shelter or preview the dogs and cats available by visiting the FBCAS website at www.fortbendcountypets.com.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George joined Fort Bend County Animal Services on Thursday for the start of its Doggy Dash, Kitty Kab, and Curbside Pickup programs aimed at finding homes for as many adoption-ready dogs and cats as possible due to the shelter’s overcrowded conditions.

FBCAS has waived adoption fees for dogs and cats during this time, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31. Prospective adopters and fosters can call and request an appointment for a dog or cat to be delivered to their home or picked up curbside. If the pet is a good fit, all of the paperwork will be completed on-site, and their new furry family member will begin a new journey. If the pet is not a good fit, Animal Services will collect more information to make recommendations to residents for a future visit.

Potential adoptees are available based on a first-inquiry, first-serve basis. FBCAS asks that interested parties call to inquire about their selected animal as some dogs and cats may be under temporary hold while they are still going through the intake process.

Currently, FBCAS has 178 dogs and 40 cats desiring a happy home. The added benefit of adopting is that every animal will be spayed, neutered, chipped, and have all of its shots.

FBCAS is located at 1210 Blume Rd., Rosenberg, TX 77471. Shelter hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Adopters can come by the shelter or preview the dogs and cats available by visiting the FBCAS website at www.fortbendcountypets.com. To make an appointment, please contact Animal Services at 281-342-1512 or by email at animalservices@fbctx.gov.

Additionally, FBCAS is accepting donations. The public can donate to the shelter through PAWS, a 501 C3, that helps the shelter in Fort Bend County.

