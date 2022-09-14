90º

New food hall opening in Houston’s Theater District this fall

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Press Waffle Co. (Lyric Market, Press Waffle Co.)

HOUSTON – The Lyric Market, a new food hall in Houston’s Theater District, will open this fall.

The market will offer nine food stalls and one bar, as well as a 7,500 square-foot deck, communal plaza, street-side terrace, and private event space, management group Hospitality HQ said in a release.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of this innovative food hall in Downtown Houston,” said Akhtar Nawab, Chef & Co-Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner at Hospitality HQ. “Our number one goal is to provide support for best-in-class restauranteurs and truly invest in the surrounding community. We are looking forward to becoming a part of the culturally diverse tapestry that is Houston.”

The concepts at the market include:

  • Sushi Muse – a New York City-based, authentic sushi concept from Michelin Star Chef Hiroki Odo.
  • Mexology – healthy Mexican cuisine concept from celebrated Chef Ivy Stark.
  • Alenbi Falafel + Hummus – plant-based Middle Eastern Street food, a brand new concept from Sof Hospitality.
  • Lottie’s Smokehouse – authentic Texas BBQ from veteran pitmaster Scott Lottie.
  • BAD CHX – Houston’s hottest spot for southern fried and Nashville hot chicken.
  • 1929 Po-Boy Kitchen – Louisiana style Po-Boy sandwiches and other Cajun creations from Chef Monica Landry.
  • Press Waffle Co. – authentic Belgian waffles with countless sweet and savory topping options.
  • Kati Roll Wala – authentic Indian street food in a convenient grab-and-go format.

The food hall is next to Lyric Garage. The complex features a large glass display box that will showcase works from Houston artists.

Lyric Market is located at 411 Smith Street and will operate 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

