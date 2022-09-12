Watch live: NASA, Rice University to mark 60th anniversary of JFK’s moon speech

HOUSTON – Rice University and NASA have partnered Monday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s landmark “We choose to go to the moon” speech at Rice Stadium.

The main event will feature a reading from the president’s speech, a message from astronauts on board the International Space Station and talks by NASA administrator Bill Nelson, Rice President Reginald DesRoches, Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche, Rice alumna and astronaut Shannon Walker, French astronaut Jean-Loup Chrétien and elected officials.

The program will cap a three-day celebration of free events and exhibitions open to the public Sept. 10-12, including a “space selfie” of a crowd gathered in the stadium photographed by a satellite passing over the Rice campus.

NASA will provide live coverage of the Sept. 12 event on NASA Television, the NASA app and the space agency’s website.

KPRC 2 will livestream the event at 10 a.m. in the video player above.