Recognize them? 3 men accused of stashing dozens of glasses, cash from Galleria-area optometry office, police say

Houston police are searching for these three suspects accused of robbing an optometry store

HOUSTON – Officers with Houston Police Department are seeking help in finding three men accused of stealing dozens of designer glasses and unknown amounts of cash from a Galleria-area optometry office.

According to police, it happened in the 5800 of San Felipe Street near Chimney Rock Road at around 2:10 p.m.

Video surveillance showed a man who was seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls cap, sunglasses, black pants and a black long-sleeved shirt casually walking around the store.

Later, two men -- who police said were armed -- stopped by the outside of the store and peeked at the inside as the suspect asked questions about the glasses to an employee. At some point, the two men walked inside, and the suspect pulled out a gun and began demanding money from the cash register.

One of the employees complied with the suspects while other employees, not seen in the video, were forced to the ground, according to police.

Ad

Then, the suspects grabbed several pairs of glasses and stashed them in a black plastic bag.

All three suspects fled the store from the back emergency exit door and drove off in a black-colored four-door Lexus sedan.

Police are searching for the following suspects:

Suspect 1 - Thin and muscular, five foot eight inches to five foot nine inches tall , wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, wearing a Chicago Bulls cap, and sunglasses.

Suspect 2 - Six foot to six foot two inches tall, heavy set, black long-sleeve shirt, and black pants

Suspect 3 - Five foot 10 to six foot with tattoos on neck, gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and gray cap.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.