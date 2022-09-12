Quiet quitting: What the trend means for workers

“Quiet quitting” has been defined as doing the bare minimum amount at work in an effort to find better work-life balance. Its proponents says it’s just doing what they’re getting paid for. Critics says it is a recipe for disaster for workers who could stunt their own professional development.

Jason Wachtel, staffing expert of local executive search firm JW Michaels & Co. appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss what the trend means for the workplace.

