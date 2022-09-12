‘If you do anything to my car I’ll shoot you!’: Alleged purse snatcher threatens customers who chased him out of store

The suspect is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 155 pounds.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are searching for a suspect who threatened to harm good Samaritans who were trying to apprehend him after he allegedly stole a purse from a woman who was shopping at a department store.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, on Sunday, deputies were dispatched to an aggravated assault call at the TJ Maxx located at 6545 N. Grand Parkway. A man had reportedly stole a purse from a customer’s shopping shopping cart and fled.

Witnesses told deputies other customers ran after the man and attempted to block his vehicle, a black Hyundai Sonata, when he allegedly brandished a handgun, pointed it at them and said, “If you do anything to my car I’ll shoot you!”

He then fled the area.

The woman’s purse and phone were recovered on scene and returned to her. The man was positively identified by a photo from social media, deputies said.

“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, or recognized him, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement,” Constable Mark Herman said.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 155 pounds.