Texans’ Kyle Allen inactive, Jeff Driskel backing up Davis Mills

The Houston Texans week one liberty white game against the Indianapolis Colts is seen on the videoboard at NRG Stadium before the game on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have listed Kyle Allen as inactive, and Jeff Driskel will back up Texans starting quarterback Davis Mills on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener at NRG Stadium.

Allen, a former University of Houston quarterback who has played for the Carolina Panthers and the Washington franchise, is the listed backup. Driskel was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Allen was signed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with a maximum value of $3 million during the offseason. He played in two games last season and completed 12 of 19 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He rushed for 11 yards on two carries.

A mobile quarterback, Driskel had a strong preseason with some clutch touchdown passes.

Texans veteran defensive end Rasheem Green is inactive after not practicing all week due to a thigh injury.

New wide receiver Tyler Johnson was a healthy scratch along with rookie linebacker Jake Hansen, rookie defensive tackle Thomas Booker and rookie offensive tackle Austin Deculus.

Ad

Texans linebacker Garret Wallow is inactive after missing the majority of the preseason with an ankle injury. He’s off the injury report and has made steady progress, but just returned to practice and is expected to contribute at some point this season.

A fifth-round draft pick from TCU last year, Wallow had 23 tackles, two for losses and one sack in 17 games and two starts. The former All-Big 12 selection had 15 solo tackles.

“I’m feeling good,” Wallow said this week. “I got to practice a little bit. I’m getting back on. I’m definitely excited to get back with the team. I’m definitely getting reps in, getting the cuts and breaks. Everything is coming together really well. I definitely want to get that game preparation in and get ready for the Colts.”

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and analyst and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com