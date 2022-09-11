Multiple people shot at apparent block party in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – At least two people were reportedly shot Saturday night at what police believe was a block party in northeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6300 block of Laura Koppe Road near Compton at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say no one was found at that address, however, one victim reportedly walked to a nearby hospital.

Another victim was also found near the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.