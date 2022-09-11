Man arrested after threatening judges, calling in multiple bomb threats in Chambers County

30-year-old Dustin Matthew Riddle of League City arrested after threatening judges, calling in multiple bomb threats in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested after investigators say he threatened the lives of more than one judge this week.

On Sept. 8, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch say they received a suspicious phone call from an unknown man. During the call, the suspect reportedly threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges.

Deputies were said to have been immediately sent to the homes of the judges and remained on site to provide security.

During the course of the investigation, deputies reportedly began to track down information on who originally called 911 with the threats. Officials say it appears that the man attempted to use calling apps and virtual private networks to prevent being tracked.

The next day, on Sept. 9, dispatchers say the suspect called back early in the morning and said that there was a bomb at the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies then conducted a thorough search of the building and found no indication of any explosive weapons at that location.

Later in the day, deputies say the caller dialed 911 for the third time, saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County Courthouse. Officials were forced to evacuate those inside the courthouse while deputies and detectives checked out the area.

There were, again, no explosive weapons found at that location.

Investigators worked to name the suspect and were able to identify him Friday night as 30-year-old Dustin Matthew Riddle of League City.

Authorities say six arrest warrants were issued for Riddle on the following charges:

Terroristic Threat Causes Impairment of Public Service – Felony 3 - $250,000 bond

Terroristic Threat Against Judge – State Jail Felony - $500,000 bond

Obstruction or Retaliation – Felony 3 - $50,000 bond

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with the assistance of the League City Police Department and the Texas Rangers, entered Riddle’s home and took him into custody.

He remains in the Chambers County Jail with a total bond equaling $1,600,000.