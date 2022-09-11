Colorado police officer shot and killed while on duty, suspect in custody

DENVER – A 27-year-old police officer was killed while responding to a call for service Sunday morning outside of Denver, according to his department.

Arvada Police Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff was responding to a large family disturbance with another officer early Sunday morning when he was killed, police said.

The officers arrived to a chaotic scene with several people in the street, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said in a news conference Sunday. Police received a call about the disturbance at about 1:45 a.m., according to NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver.

