UT student, Houston native reported missing, family says

AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family is now searching for their loved one who was reported missing in Austin this week.

According to family members, Aliayae Hayes was last seen in the Ball Park North Apartment complex in the 4600 block of Elemont Drive.

Hayes’ mother said her daughter is a dedicated student. She also said for her not to hear from her daughter even for part of a day is more than strange.

The family is searching in the 191 block of east William Tanon in Austin.

A flier released by the family states Hayes was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2022.

Hayes was said to have been wearing a green crop top, baggy jeans, and had her hair in a natural state.