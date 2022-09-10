Man shot several times outside apartment complex in SW Houston, police say

Investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot several times in multiple areas of his body outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston Friday night, according to Houston police.

It happened in the 7300 block of Corporate Drive near Sandstone at around 8:30 p.m.

According to detectives with HPD Major Assaults Unit, the man was found on the sidewalk with wounds on his face, torso, and arms. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have information on the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at 713 308-3100