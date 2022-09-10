2 Houstonians dead after horrific RV crash in Virginia, police say; 25-year-old Houstonian charged

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash involving three Houstonians that happened on Thursday night.

According to Virginia Police, the crash took place around 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County.

Investigators say a Winnebago RV was traveling east on I-66 when it ran into a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound.

The collision caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail, down an embankment, and into several trees.

Police officers say the driver of the RV, Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment.

He is expected to survive.

Officials say two other passengers in the RV were identified as 39-year-old Lenisha T. Simon and Brenda M. Oyervides, 24, both of Houston. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the RV was identified as a 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge. She reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital for treatment.

Four other passengers in the RV suffered minor injuries in the crash and were all transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say it appears none of the passengers of the RV were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a nearby healthcare center.

Inyang was charged with reckless driving and for driving without a valid operator’s license.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing.