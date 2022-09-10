17-year-old armed with shotgun kills 2 suspects during attempted home invasion in east Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Two suspects are dead after a 17-year-old teen shot them during an attempted home invasion in east Harris County Friday night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said it happened in the 16000 block of 1st Street near the East Freeway at around 10:40 p.m. in the Channelview area.

Gonzalez said in his tweet that three armed men wearing masks “attempted to make force entry” into the home where a woman, two teen boys, and a 12-year-old boy were inside.

At some point, one of the teen boys grabbed a shotgun and shot at two of the suspects several times, Gonzalez said. Both men died at the scene.

A 3rd suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored 4-door vehicle.

No one inside the home was injured.

Gonzalez added that the case will be presented to a grand jury. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.