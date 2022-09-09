Texans’ Lovie Smith, Cal McNair, Tytus Howard, Pep Hamilton take a visit from the barber at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON – The barbershop was in session at NRG Stadium Friday afternoon.

Texans coach Lovie Smith got his beard trimmed by barber Ken Hicks as offensive tackle Tytus Howard got a haircut from barber Julian Diaz.

A trip to the barbershop chair at NRG Stadium for Lovie Smith, Cal McNair, @tyhoward71 pic.twitter.com/qhWnYEy2jY — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 9, 2022

There wasn’t the usual barbershop talk with so many cameras watching the clippers and scissors in action.

“We can’t talk like we normally talk in the barbershop,” Hicks said to Smith while being filmed by reporters as he shaped up the coach’s trademark white beard.

Lovie Smith @LovieSmith at NRG Stadium getting his famous beard trimmed. Ken Hicks the Barber also cut Mike Vrabel's hair. He started out with Andre Johnson, Antonio Smith and, once, @sonofbum https://t.co/ncyhIWxr4c pic.twitter.com/HR28bFU3sj — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 9, 2022

Smith’s reply: “We’re going to keep it PG.”

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair got a light trim of his hair and mustache while his wife, Hannah McNair, the Texans foundation vice president, looked on.

The Texans gave out cookies with an image of Smith’s beard on them and other beard swag.

Smith has been growing out his beard for several years.

“When you go on vacation, sometimes you let your hair down a little bit,” Smith said. “My wife, MaryAnne, liked it. A lot of us like the beard.”

Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton stopped by for a haircut, too.

Hicks, the owner of Ken’s Kutting Shoppe, said he didn’t feel any pressure with an audience watching his handiwork.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” he said. “I could do this on the 50-yard line and have no problems.”

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com