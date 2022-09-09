Texans first-team guard Justin McCray mentoring rookie Kenyon Green

Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) lines up against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

It’s about the little nuances of the game, valuable knowledge that veteran offensive guard Justin McCray readily imparts to rookie guard Kenyon Green.

Texans first-team left guard Justin McCray on blocking the Colts' defense, rookie running back Dameon Pierce and mentoring rookie Kenyon Green @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/f2AE64rvBi — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 9, 2022

A promising first-round draft pick from Texas A&M, Green is a former blue-chip recruit from Atascosita High School set to make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.Green has recovered from a concussion that sidelined him for the majority of the preseason, delivering some punishing blocks against the San Francisco 49ers in the final preseason game. He had a lateral collateral ligament knee surgery in the offseason.

Healthy again, Green is making up for lost time with the help of offensive line coach George Warhop and older players like Green, the Texans’ first-team left guard.

“Kenyon is doing a lot of good things,” McCray said. “He was out for a while. He’s hit the ground rolling since he got back and he’s getting better every day.”

Green is a physically gifted linemen who crushed the 49ers’ linebackers downfield, opening up big holes for the running backs in his first NFL action.

“I feel good, I’m trying to go out there and get better,” said Green, whose parents, sister and grandparents will attend his first NFL regular-season game. “I’m taking it day by day and get a better feel for the team. I’m focusing on my technique and on every little detail. I’m trying to focus on the detailed things I need to get ready at.”

The Colts have a talented front seven headlined by DeForest Buckner along with Kwity Paye and Grover Stewart.

“Those guys come off the ball well,” McCray said. “They use their length well. They play hard. They’re real technical. They’re talented guys.”

McCray, 30, played in 14 games and eight starts last season for the Texans. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder has played in 64 games with 27 starts, including previous stints with the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

He’s looking forward to blocking for rookie running back Dameon Pierce on Sunday.

“He’s doing everything they ask him to do,” McCray said. “He’s playing hard. He brings energy to the huddle. It’s fun when he’s out there. We’ve been putting in a lot of hard work since April. We’re finally ready to put a product out there.”

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com