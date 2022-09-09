Texans expected to place Demone Harris on active roster

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Adedayo Odeleye #75 celebrates with Demone Harris #94 and Michael Dwumfour #98 of the Houston Texans during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The Texans’ injury situation at the defensive end is expected to prompt a roster move.

The Texans already signed former Tennessee Titans outside linebacker-defensive end Derick Roberson to the practice squad with veteran defensive ends Rasheem Green (thigh) and Mario Addison (groin) sidelined.

The Texans are expected to promote defensive end Demone Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

Harris (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) delivered a strong preseason performance with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, and one quarterback hit.

Harris joined the Texans last year on their practice squad.

He has seven career tackles, two tackles for losses and two quarterback hits in 11 games and one start.

He has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs.

A former undrafted free agent from the University of Buffalo, Harris was Burlsworth Trophy nominee and a second-team all-conference selection. A three-year starter, he had 55 tackles, five sacks and seven quarterback hurries as a senior.

Harris has run the 40-yard dash in 4.77 seconds.

He chose the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent as a rookie over offers from the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com