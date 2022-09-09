Shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 juveniles injured, police say; Suspect on the run

UVALDE, Texas – Authorities are searching for a gunman who reportedly opened fire at the Uvalde Memorial Park, injuring two minors on Thursday evening.

According to Uvalde police, officers were called to the park around 5 p.m.

Police say the suspect who they believe opened fire is also a juvenile.

The two victims were said to have been taken to a San Antonio hospital by helicopter in an unknown condition.

Authorities are assuring the community that it is “not a dangerous situation for the general public” and that there is no need to shelter in place, according to KPRC’s sister station KSAT.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting, however, police say they are aware of the suspect’s name, though it hadn’t been released to the public as of 7:30 p.m.

Ad

Officers are asking the community to avoid that area.

The shooting comes as the community is reeling and still on edge after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead, including 19 elementary students and two teachers.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.