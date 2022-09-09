Person transported to hospital following stolen vehicle chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 constables say

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision.

CYPRESS, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital following a police chase that began in the Cypress area Friday morning.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision. A few hours after it was reported stolen, officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.

The pursuit went along routes, including US 290 near Worthem Center Drive, before ending in northwest Harris County shortly before noon.

Sky 2 aerials showed heavy law enforcement presence around a black SUV, in addition to views of someone in handcuffs being loaded into an ambulance.

There was no damage to the car, which was to be returned to its rightful owner.