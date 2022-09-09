Mayor Turner welcomes Netherlands Dutch Royal House to City Hall

HOUSTON – Mayor Turner welcomed the Netherlands Dutch Royal House to Houston City Hall Friday morning.

While in the United States, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima attended a roundtable discussion on methods to protect the city from flooding in Houston.

King Willem-Alexander focused on water management issues at the event on coastal defense, according to a release. He joined the roundtable on the use of port infrastructure to promote energy transition.

Queen Máxima turned her attention to healthcare and toured the Texas Medical Center’s innovation center, according to the release. At the TMC, the Queen also attended a lunch with Dutch and Texan female role models from the worlds of business and governance. When the arrived at MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Queen toured the children’s ward.