Person detained, 10-year-old taken to hospital after house fire following fight in NE Harris Co., HCFMO says

KINGWOOD, Texas – A 10-year-old girl was transported to the hospital and a person has been detained after a house fire in Kingwood on Thursday.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out on City Green Trail near East Little York.

Officials say they were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a fight when they noticed the flames inside the home.

The child was said to have been outside at the time of the fight and then ran inside the home. Moments later, the 10-year-old reportedly ran outside of the house after seeing the flames.

It is still unclear what may have prompted the flames.

It is unclear how old the juvenile who was transported to the hospital is, or the status of their condition.

HCFMO investigators are en route to a residential fire in the 10300 block of Douglas Fir Villa Avenue. One juvenile transported to HCA Kingwood for smoke inhalation. The origin and cause investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/RY2Jislqs4 — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) September 9, 2022