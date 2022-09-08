Train derailment closes turning lane on Dairy Ashford at Hwy 90 in Sugar Land, officials say

Officials with the city of Sugar Land say a train derailment caused road closures on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Sugar Land’s Facebook page, the train caused the southbound right turn lane on Dairy Ashford at Highway 90 to close.

The road will reportedly be closed until at least Friday.

In the post, officials say there is no environmental risk to the community and that no injuries were reported during the crash.

