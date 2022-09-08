Man charged after fatally shooting his father during fight in Galveston County, deputies say

Brandon Lee Dixon, 39, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 71-year-old Larry Alvin Dixon.

DICKINSON, Texas – A man has been charged and arrested after deputies say he shot and killed his father during a fight in Dickinson.

Brandon Lee Dixon, 39, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 71-year-old Larry Alvin Dixon, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported Wednesday at 11:36 p.m. at a home, located in the 4700 block of East 24th Street.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found Larry Dixon, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Clear Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators the shooting happened during a physical fight between the father and son.

Branson Dixon was identified as the suspect was transported to the Galveston County Jail with a no bond pending magistration.